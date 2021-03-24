Lord Of The Rings: Gollum News And Reveals Coming This Week

It's been some time since we've seen or learned more about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but that's set to change soon. The game will be shown off once again during the Future Games Show this Thursday, March 25.

Developer Daedalic will release the "world's first footage" of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum during the broadcast, which is great news for people who want to see how it plays. Very little has been seen so far.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally scheduled to release in 2021 but has since shifted to 2022. The game will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC.

As its name suggests, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has you playing as Gollum as he embarks on a "perilous journey" in Middle-earth. Part of what makes the game unique is how its gameplay systems incorporate how Gollum is "two minds in one body."

A Twitter account for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum went live today, March 24, in anticipation of the Future Games Show on Thursday. You can follow it here to stay up to date with all the latest developments on the game.

The Gollum game is not the only new Lord of the Rings title in the works, as Amazon is developing a new free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO. Additionally, The Lord of the Rings Online is reportedly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is just one of seven titles from Daedalic that will be showcased during the Future Games Show this week, with titles like Hidden Deep and Glitchpunk also set to appear. Check back on Thursday with GameSpot for all the big news.