Looks Like Battlefield 6 Will Be Revealed In June

It appears Electronic Arts will announced the next Battlefield at some point in June. In a tweet today, the official Battlefield channel teased a reveal in the summertime.

That's all the developer had to say on the matter. We still don't know much about the new Battlefield game, which we're calling Battlefield 6 until it gets an official name. EA did not say when or how in June it will reveal the new Battlefield game, nor do we know if there will be any teasers in advance of its formal unveiling.

June is normally when EA holds its EA Play event as a tie-in of sorts to E3. The publisher has yet to announce its plans for 2021, however. For what it's worth, EA is not one of partners for the E3 2021 digital show this year, which takes place June 12-15.

Words that rhyme with Soon:

June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

After Battlefield I and Battlefield V took place during World War I and World War II, respectively, it's rumored that the new Battlefield game will return to a modern-day setting.

EA has said the new Battlefield title will be announced this spring before it's released later in the year. Just recently, EA said it will deliver all-out warfare and is being worked on by the biggest development team ever across four studios.

"I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield--and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said. "Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

Whether or not the new Battlefield game will also be released for PS4/Xbox One consoles remains to be seen.

When it's released this holiday, the new Battlefield will go up against the next Call of Duty game from CoD: WWII studio Sledgehammer Games.