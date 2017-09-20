Look At Xbox One X Consoles Coming Off The Production Line

The Xbox One X launches in November.

Last updated by on

4 Comments

With the Xbox One X launch coming up soon, consoles are starting to come off the production line, apparently. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently tweeted a picture of Microsoft Devices corporate VP Panos Panay at a manufacturing facility in Suzhou that shows consoles coming off the line. It's a big moment in the production of a console.

Spencer added that things are "looking good" for the Xbox One X ahead of its release in November. The console launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US.

In other news about the Xbox One X, pre-orders for the standard edition opened today. For lots more, be sure to check out GameSpot's in-depth guide where you can learn where and how you can pre-order the super-powerful console right now.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced that the list of Xbox One X "enhanced" games has grown to 130. You can see a rundown of all the titles here.

And in general Xbox news, Spencer has been promoted and now he has a role on Microsoft's Senior Leadership Team.

Filed under:
Xbox One
    •   View Comments (4)
    Join the conversation
    There are 4 comments about this story
    Load Comments (4)