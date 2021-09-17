Battlefield 2042 Delay Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide Fortnite Season 8: IO Outposts Destiny 2 Shattered Realm Guide Fortnite Color Bottle Locations
Login / Sign Up

Look At This Stunning NAIDOC Inspired Xbox Series X Custom Console

Microsoft partnered with a young Aboriginal artist to create a custom Xbox Series X.

By on

Comments

Aboriginal artist Maggie-Jean Douglas has created a stunning limited-edition design for a custom Xbox Series X console as part of a Minecraft Education challenge from the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC).

Douglas, a 21-year-old Gubbi Gubbi woman from Australia's sunshine coast region who grew up on Goreng Goreng land in Bundaberg, came up with the design--and it's incredible. The controller design is has a similar theme and style.

In July, Douglas was chosen as the 2021 National NAIDOC Week winner for its poster competition. You can find out more and hear directly from Douglas in the video below.

While this is not an official custom design that Microsoft will sell widely, the company has created the first commercial custom Xbox Series X themed around Halo Infinite. As you might have guessed, it's selling out quickly, with big markups on re-seller sites.

Microsoft also partnered with Marvel for a Shang-Chi Xbox Series X and with Ubisoft for a Far Cry 6 custom console, but these are for giveaway competitions only.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)