Look At This Stunning NAIDOC Inspired Xbox Series X Custom Console

Aboriginal artist Maggie-Jean Douglas has created a stunning limited-edition design for a custom Xbox Series X console as part of a Minecraft Education challenge from the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC).

Douglas, a 21-year-old Gubbi Gubbi woman from Australia's sunshine coast region who grew up on Goreng Goreng land in Bundaberg, came up with the design--and it's incredible. The controller design is has a similar theme and style.

We’re honoured to work with Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas to create this limited edition NAIDOC artwork wrapped Xbox Series X and Controller as prizing for this year’s @IndigitalEdu Minecraft Education Challenge. https://t.co/HtgrRSy3Bu pic.twitter.com/qzq5CLLJ4U — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) September 17, 2021

In July, Douglas was chosen as the 2021 National NAIDOC Week winner for its poster competition. You can find out more and hear directly from Douglas in the video below.

While this is not an official custom design that Microsoft will sell widely, the company has created the first commercial custom Xbox Series X themed around Halo Infinite. As you might have guessed, it's selling out quickly, with big markups on re-seller sites.

Microsoft also partnered with Marvel for a Shang-Chi Xbox Series X and with Ubisoft for a Far Cry 6 custom console, but these are for giveaway competitions only.