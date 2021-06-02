Look At This Incredible WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic Mural

To celebrate the launch of The Burning Crusade Classic for WoW Classic, Blizzard ANZ commissioned a special mural in Sydney based on the expansion's iconic dark portal art.

The mural is located at the corner of Cleveland street and Woodburn street in Redfern. As you can see in the video below, the mural includes not only an excellent drawing of the key art, but also it has some projected elements that bring it to life in greater detail. Check it out below:

Watch this #BurningCrusade mural take shape in Redfern, Sydney 😍 pic.twitter.com/KbrkbQBsqk — Blizzard ANZ (@Blizzard_ANZ) June 2, 2021

"On launch night and ahead of the opening of the Dark Portal, the custom piece of artwork united physical installation and digital projection to celebrate all the adventurers who have ventured beyond the Dark Portal, and those who will for the first time in the coming days," reads a line from Blizzard ANZ's news release.

Sydney locals can see the artwork in real life until June 27.

The Burning Crusade Classic is out now for WoW Classic. It was the first expansion to the original WoW, and players can re-live the iconic landmark add-on once again.

