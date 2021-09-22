Look At This Diablo 2 Resurrected Custom Xbox Series X

Microsoft and Blizzard are working together on a special-edition custom Xbox Series X themed around the Diablo franchise as part of a promotional campaign for the soon-to-launch Diablo II: Resurrected.

The custom console is decked out with familiar imagery for the Diablo series, including a red pentagram on the face of the system. It also sports a menacing-looking devil on the front. The console is not being released commercially but you can enter for a chance to win it.

Bring Hell home with this Diablo custom Xbox Series X

To enter for a chance to win, you need to reply to this tweet with your "most prized Diablo possession," and so far people have listed off things like Diablo collectibles, in-game achievements, beer glasses, and other items. The contest runs until midnight PT this evening, September 22.

The full terms and conditions of the contest can be seen on Blizzard's website.

Show your devotion...

Share your most prized Diablo possession in the comments below to enter for a chance to win this custom @Xbox Series X.

Enter by 11:59 pm PT.

📜 Rules: https://t.co/f9j2ghnB3L pic.twitter.com/EcTaejF7RN — Diablo (@Diablo) September 22, 2021

The Diablo Xbox Series X console is just the latest special-edition system that Microsoft made in partnership with a popular brand. Before this, there was the Shang-Chi Xbox Series X and a Far Cry 6 system, both of which were also only available through giveaways.

Diablo II Resurrected launches on September 23 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Blizzard is going big to promote the game, recently recruiting Simu Liu and Winston Duke for live-action commercials.

The launch of Diablo II Resurrected comes amidst the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over the sexual harassment and discrimination against women. The publisher is also facing an investigation from the SEC, which has submitted subpoenas to management, including CEO Bobby Kotick, calling for documents and other details to be turned over.