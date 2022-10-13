Look At This $24,000 Mario Kart Watch

The watch company Tag Heuer has announced a partnership with Nintendo for a pair of high-end watches themed around the Mario Kart franchise, and they are very expensive (and very nice).

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Karty tourbillon chronograph watch costs £21,250, which is about $24,000 USD. If that's too steep for you, but you still have a lot of cash to burn, Tag Heuer is also selling a less expensive Formula 1 X Mario Kart chronograph watch for £3,550, or about $4,000 USD.

Two new Mario Kart themed watches from TAG Heuer are speeding towards the finish line!

The #TAGHeuerFormula1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon & Chronograph arrive 10/20.

Reservations are open until 10/17:

The more expensive tourbillon model is made of "grade 5" titanium and has a "sporty yet refined look," according to Tag Heuer. It has a black polished bezel featuring the Mario Kart name, while the dial features moving Mario Kart-themed pieces such as Bullet Bill, a blue shell, and Mario himself. The back of the watch is made of custom sapphire glass that shows off the inside. This watch's strap, meanwhile, is made of black calfskin leather with a folding titanium logo that sports the "M" logo for Mario Kart.

The less expensive watch has some very nice touches as well, including the Mario Kart logo in multiple places, Mario rising his kart on the hour hand of one of the smaller dials, and a stainless steel backing. The strap of this watch is made from calf leather and has red stitching.

The special Mario Kart watches from Tag Heuer go on sale October 20. Go to Tag Heuer's website (via VGC) to learn more about these very nice watches.

In other Nintendo news, the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie has landed, giving fans a first look at the film and a first listen to Chris Pratt's voice as Mario.