Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications.

Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.

"The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake project is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game," wrote Yasuda.

The producer notes that ideally, a remastered version of the original game would take place, without changing anything. But 16 songs from the original game are not able to be used due to licensing issues. So Dragami games is apparently "aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster."

Fans have also been wondering if the story would change at all, but Yasuda notes that the team knows that Lollipop Chainsaw's story is a "huge part of what fans love about the original game," and have no intention to change the story as a result.

And Yasuda's original announcement post also claimed that a more "realistic approach" to graphics was going to be taken with the remake. This one just seems to be a miscommunication, as what Yasuda apparently meant by this was that the team would be taking advantage of modern rendering technology.

Lastly, on the topic of censorship, Yasuda couldn't fully comment on the matter as the team hasn't discussed it with platform-holders yet, but they do want to make it so that the remake is as close to the original as possible.