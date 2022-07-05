Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Coming In 2023

After being teased last month, publisher Dragami Games has confirmed that Lollipop Chainsaw will be getting a full remake. Originally released in 2012, the remake is currently scheduled for release next year and will feature a combination of developers from the original game working with Dragami Games staff.

According to IGN, the original game's producer Yoshimi Yasuda will join the team and the remake will aim to introduce a few key differences to the story of cheerleader Juliet Starling as she finds herself stuck in the middle of a massive zombie outbreak.

Lollipop Chainsaw's visuals are being dialed up to feature "a more realistic approach" to graphics thanks to the power of current-gen consoles and PC, according to Dragami. On the soundtrack side, several of the game's original tracks won't be included in the remake due to licensing issues and will be replaced with new music entirely.

"Unfortunately, various factors resulted in things making it so that fans can no longer easily play Lollipop Chainsaw, and it has been some time since players have not been able to access the game on current consoles," Yasuda explained on Twitter. As such, we purchased the Lollipop Chainsaw intellectual property from Kadokawa Games, and decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros. about development, and are being supported by them in this endeavor."

In addition to Yasuda, Suda51 was also involved in the game as its director, and the zombie apocalypse script was written by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In our Lollipop Chainsaw review, we said, "Lollipop Chainsaw is cheery and obscene, but it doesn't hit its marks consistently enough to be more than a passing amusement."