Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch

PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time.

Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.

The leaked images show apps for YouTube and Chrome, as well as Xbox, Nvidia, and Steam. Logitech has already officially said its new device will support "multiple cloud gaming services," including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, among others.

Leaked: Logitech & Tencent Games announce partnership to advance handheld Cloud Gaming ☁️ 🎮

The images also appear to show two off-set analog thumbsticks, as well as a D-pad and Y, B, A, and X buttons. We can also see triggers and bumpers. We can't tell exactly how big the device is, though one picture shows the device in a person's hand, and it looks similar in size to the Switch.

Logitech's Ujesh Desai said, "As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've been working on."

Following the Switch's debut in 2017, Valve launched its own handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck, earlier this year.