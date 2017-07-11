Logitech To Acquire Gaming Headset Maker Astro For $85 Million

Today, the gaming hardware company Logitech announced that it will acquire the gaming headset maker Astro for $85 million. The sale will be made official in August this year.

Vice president and general manager of the Logitech G brand Ujesh Desai stated that ASTRO's console-centric headsets will be a "perfect compliment to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming."

Logitech put out a press release outlining the purchase, which included a statement on the expected impact on financial results for fiscal year 2018:

"With the addition of Astro, we’re investing in an adjacent gaming market — the console gaming market — to help accelerate the long-term growth of our gaming business. In FY 2018, we expect the acquisition of Astro to add approximately two points of growth to the to p line, and to be slightly dilutive to the bottom line in the first year, as we integrate the business and invest to expand Astro internationally."

With regards to the sale, co-founder and president of Astro Jordan Reiss made the following statement:

“The whole team at Astro has always held Logitech and Logitech G products in the highest regard, so I’m ecstatic we are joining forces. Astro’s brand strength combined with Logitech G's unrivaled technology and global distribution network is going to bring our products to even more gamers around the world.”

Logitech's latest headset, the G433.

Astro is known for its high-end gaming headsets in the A40 and A50 models for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which work for the PC as well, but they retail for over $200. The company also released the budget-level A10 headset for all platforms last month that goes for $60. The latest headset from Logitech is the G433, which we recently reviewed.