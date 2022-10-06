Logitech Announces New $1000 Gaming Chair With Herman Miller

Logitech has announced a new high-end gaming chair made in partnership with Herman Miller. The new chair is called Vantum, and Logitech says it's the company's first "performance" chair designed specifically for gamers.

"Driven by extensive research, design expertise, and a unique understanding of gaming performance, we’ve developed a seat that provides superior ergonomic support and adjustability so every player can do what they love for longer," Logitech said

🔥🔥 Give a warm welcome to Vantum, a brand-new ergonomic gaming chair in collaboration with @HMGaming, built to give you comfort and versatility to #UnleashYourPlay.

Learn more about Vantum: https://t.co/S1hnBzcrFt pic.twitter.com/PVqWGgy74G — Logitech G (@LogitechG) October 6, 2022

The Vantum chair promises "total support" through the head, neck, and shoulders. It has an adjustable headrest and thoracic support. The suspension system promises "lasting, breathable" comfort. The chair is 36.8 pounds and has dimensions of 44.25" H 30.5" W 29" D.

The Vantum chair costs $995 USD and comes in three different colors, including Black/Obsidian, Black/Polar, and Black/Flare. You can learn more and place an order via Herman Miller's website.

This chair is pretty pricy, but it's not the most expensive gaming chair from Herman Miller. The store also sells the Embody ($1800) and the Aeron ($1700). Logitech and Herman Miller announced their partnership back in August 2020.

Gaming furniture is a growing business, apparently, as PlayStation has also announced a line of branded furniture. Additionally, IKEA has gaming chairs that use a 3D-model of your butt to make the most comfortable seat.

If you're looking for a nice gaming chair but don't want to spend $1,000, check out our roundup of the best gaming chairs.