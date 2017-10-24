Logan Spin-off Movie Script About X-23 Is In The Works

After the success of Logan, it should come as no surprise that the creative team behind the movie is looking to keep the franchise moving forward. Where does the saga of Wolverine go now that Hugh Jackman has retired his claws, though?

According to Logan director James Mangold, who confirms a script is in the works, X-23--otherwise known as Laura (Dafne Keen)--could be the future of the franchise. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mangold says it's Wonder Woman that may have made the project a possibility. "Patty [Jenkins'] success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there's less to fear with a female protagonist," he says. "The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, 'Well, here we are with a female protagonist. That's incredible. And what are we going to do with her?' And that's where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming."

Still, even in the dreaming stage, knowing a script for a movie about X-23 is in the works is a very exciting prospect. The character was a breakout hit in Logan, and the end of the movie left plenty of room for her character to develop.

As for what kind of movie it would be, not even producer Hutch Parker--who recently wrapped filming on X-Men: Dark Phoenix--is sure. "It may not be in the same exact tonality or with the same genre orientations as Logan," he says. "But I think part of what has been opened up in this universe to all of us now is, drawing on different genre traditions, there are new pathways to be opened for new characters that populate this universe."

Given that Logan allowed producers to go outside of the box when it comes to what is normally considered a comic book movie, why not further play with that idea for an X-23 spin-off? Granted, any follow-up to Logan is most likely going to share its affinity for bleak outlook and vicious fight scenes.

That said, a film that follows Laura as she leads a new group of young mutants through a dystopian future sounds like an instant winner. Hopefully, it will eventually come to pass.