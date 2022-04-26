Loba Guide - Apex Legends

Although Apex Legends is a fast-paced, aggression-focused battle royale experience, you can't do much fighting without getting some guns and ammo first. And if you want to provide you and your team with plenty of that sweet loot and a dose of situational awareness, you may benefit from checking out Loba.

While she may not bring any offensive abilities to the table, the stylish and loot-hungry Loba can be a valuable addition to any team composition. Her ability to track and find purple items is invaluable for getting looted up, while her incredibly useful ultimate ability allows her to set up a shop for easy access to all nearby items. Read on for some info and tips on how to make the most of this team-focused legend.

Abilities that are all about the loot

If your goal is to bring offensive abilities to the table in your squad makeup, you won't have much luck with Loba. Instead, she acts as loot scout and mobile item shop, making her incredibly helpful for staying stocked up--something that is even more vital in sticky situations when you may need a bit of extra ammo or healing items.

Loba's tactical ability is Burglar's Best Friend, which sees her throw her bracelet and teleport to it. You can activate the teleportation early or wait for it to automatically teleport you when it reaches its maximum distance.

Eye for Quality is Loba's passive ability, and it allows her to see purple (epic) items through obstacles, which even includes nearby loot bins, essentially making her the perfect scout for the best loot. She can even ping those items for others from quite a ways away and through the same obstacles.

Lastly, her Black Market Boutique ultimate ability throws down a portable shop that allows each member of the squad to instantly obtain up to two nearby items and unlimited ammo. With a range of 112.5 meters, it covers a fairly large area and can be used to quickly and efficiently restock while also depriving enemy teams of important items.

Your tactical is best used as an escape or repositioning tool

While having the ability to teleport may seem like a great tool for aggression, Loba's bracelet functions better as an escape method. That's not to say it can't be used to push groups or chase down a lone enemy, but there is a delay when the teleport ends wherein Loba places the bracelet back on her wrist. During this time, you're an easy target in close quarters with no ability to fight back, so exercise caution when using the tactical ability in this way.

When possible, use her bracelet to take higher ground or put a large obstacle between you and any foes that are chasing you down. Because you lack much in the way of offensive capabilities, you'll want to use every advantage in positioning that your bracelet can provide you.

Loba standing between Mirage and Wraith

Teamwork makes the dream work

Loba is a loot scout who can see purple items through walls and supply bins. But just because you can see something doesn't always mean you're the only person who needs it, let alone the best member of your squad to use it. If you choose to play as this queen of loot, you'll have far better success helping your team suit up, too, so that they can also be the best they can be. Ping those attachments, body armors, and phoenix kits for them so that they can track down what they need more efficiently.

Use your passive as a scouting tool

Since you can see the location of any purple items within 112.5 meters of your location, do your best to make mental notes of where important pieces of gear may be located--particularly when other squads are roaming about. Though this won't give you nearly the insight of a true recon character like Bloodhound or Seer, this can give you some basic clues as to where your opponents are and where they may be moving to.

Your ultimate is on a rapid cooldown, so use it constantly

Unlike some legends, Loba's ultimate recharges very quickly. Because of this, you'll want to make use of it pretty much anytime you enter an area with dense loot. This can not only allow you to quickly access necessary healing items or attachments, but it can let you know if there is other stuff worth seeking out in the area or if you should just keep moving. The amount of time this can save you is invaluable.

Starve out your opponents

You don't bring much offensive power to the team through your abilities, but you can certainly offset that with plenty of useful loot. In the early and late portions of matches is when ammo is at its most valuable and often most scarce. During these times (though anytime, really), throw your ultimate ability down and pull all of the ammo out for your team. There is no limit on how much you can withdraw from the Black Market Boutique, so you can essentially starve out your foes by taking all of the ammo for yourself.

The same goes for healing items or anything else, too, honestly. The more you grab up for yourself, the less your enemies can obtain and use to overpower or outlast you. Just remember that you can only pull out two items per ultimate use, so make them count.

But be careful, as your ultimate can give you away

Despite the above advice to use it constantly, your ultimate ability is also an easy way of showing enemy squads precisely where you're at. Therefore, if you're attempting to get the upper hand on them, you may want to hold off on using the market until you've made your first move.

Using the ultimate make a loud noise and visual indicator to let nearby squads pinpoint your location, as will each item you pull from the market. Just be mindful of this and ensure you're listening out for aggressing teams before relaxingly going on a shopping spree.

You can make armor swapping a breeze

By using your ultimate ability during endgame showdowns, you and your squad can drop your armor in a safe spot and then pull other nearby armors from the market to create a nice collection of swaps. This is a much quicker method of topping off your shields than actually taking the time (and resources) to heal in a traditional method. Just be aware, of course, that any teams that push into your location may take advantage of your collection as well, so plan accordingly to meet them just outside where you're hoarding all of your armor.