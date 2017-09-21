Llamas Stop Creepily Staring At You Thanks(?) To New Minecraft Update

Sure, the latest update for Minecraft is a notable one for introducing cross-play to the wildly popular game--that's all well and good. But it's the bug fixes located in the patch notes that I think are the real highlight.

The latest instance of "patch notes that are much funnier than they have any right to be" comes with this week's Better Together update for Minecraft. There are a wide range of new features and tweaks, including the aforementioned cross-play support, but it also fixes so many bug fixes that developer Mojang decided not to share them all. Luckily, it did include a few.

Among them: This patch "stop[s] llamas from creepily turning their heads to stare at you while riding them." Not being a hardcore Minecraft player, this is something I was admittedly unaware of--you can seemingly see it in the image above, which comes from this YouTube video by Aiden Art. Suffice it to say, it's something I will forever regret not being able to experience myself.

Other bug fixes in this update include the return of cats purring (they're good for the soul) and bats losing the ability to swim underwater. The patch is out now for the Xbox One, PC, VR, and mobile versions, with cross-play support also coming to the Nintendo Switch version. Minecraft on PS4 won't offer cross-play support, at least yet.