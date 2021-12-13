Llama-Rama Challenges: Fortnite And Rocket League Sideswipe Crossover Now Live

Ever since Epic Games acquired Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, we've seen the arcade sports game pair up with Fortnite in live events that earn players rewards in both games. Traditionally called Llama-Rama, this season's event changes gears and asks players to check out the new mobile-only spin-off game, Rocket League Sideswipe. New cosmetics can be had in both games just for completing challenges in the reimagined Rocket League game.

Rocket League Sideswipe had a rolling launch throughout November and is now available all over the world on iOS and Android devices. Psyonix rethinks the rules of Rocket League by presenting the game in 2.5D and placing the goals on the middle of vertical walls on either side. The result is a game that requires a deft touch in order to get the ball up and into the net, and that doesn't even count the defenders on the other side.

Rocket League Sideswipe - Llama-Rama Challenges

As for its challenges, there are five in total, and completing each one rewards players with a new cosmetic in each game. Keep in mind this event is live only until 10 AM ET / 1 PM ET on December 27, which means you've got two whole weeks to get up to speed in Sideswipe and start scoring goals and earning MVP awards. Here's what you can earn.

If you've earned all Llama-Rama rewards to date, this latest edition will get you your third colorway for the Octane back bling.

Play five online matches

● Fortnite reward: Banner featuring Chapter 2 Season 6’s Cluck

● Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Top Llama topper

Play 10 online matches

● Fortnite Reward: Octane Cruiser back bling

● Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Umbrella Royale wheels

Score 30 goals in online matches

● Fortnite Reward: RL GG Spray

● Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Extra Ordinary player title

Win 10 online matches

● Fortnite Reward: Renegade Blaze contrail

● Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Llama wheels

Earn MVP in three online matches

● Fortnite Reward: Octane Whomper pickaxe

● Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Loot Llama decal (Octane)

The event is live now across both games.