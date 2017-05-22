Live-Action Pinocchio Movie Might Be Directed By Oscar-Winner Sam Mendes

Disney's live-action Pinocchio film is moving forward and now there is word on who might direct it.

According to Deadline, Sam Mendes, who won an Oscar for American Beauty and also directed the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, is in "early talks" to direct the upcoming Disney film.

A deal hasn't been made as of yet, it seems, and it's unclear who else Disney might be speaking with about directing the live-action Pinocchio.

In August, it was reported that Mendes was in talks to direct a live-action James and the Giant Peach movie for Disney. It's unclear if he's still in the mix to direct that film.

Pinocchio is just the latest animated classic that Disney is making into a live-action movie. The latest was Beauty and the Beast, which has made more than $1.2 billion worldwide. Disney is also producing live-action versions of Mulan, Aladdin, and Dumbo.

Mendes also directed Road to Perdition, Jarhead, and Revolutionary Road.