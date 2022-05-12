Listen To The Elden Ring Theme In 15 Different Musical Styles

Can't get enough of Elden Ring or its soundtrack? Music producer and YouTuber Alex Moukala has put out a cover of the Elden Ring main theme that cycles through 15 different music styles, ranging from classical Spanish guitar to dark synth, symphonic metal, and more.

Moulaka has said that the video was inspired by Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the musician mashing together two of 2022's biggest pop culture moments to ask "what if Elden Ring took place in a multiverse where the game's genre (and its soundtrack) kept changing?"

The result gives us 15 very different takes on the theme, though as commenters have pointed out, some of them need to be made into much longer versions than the short snippets played in the video.

On Twitter, Moulaka said that the video was also inspired by a 2021 video by producer Aurora Australis, who did a similar cover of the classic Final Fantasy VII track One-Winged Angel in 32 different musical genres.

After years of anticipation, Elden Ring has become one of 2022's most successful games so far, with more than 13 million units sold as of the end of March.