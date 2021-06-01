Limited Run Games 2021 Showcase: How To Watch

This summer is littered with gaming events, sure to be filled with new announcements, surprises, and updates. For anyone looking to know what limited-edition physical games they can get their hands on, the Limited Run Games 2021 showcase will be taking place on Monday, June 14, at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. Limited Run Games has said that the hour-long showcase will feature 25 announcements, including new games, physical editions of cult classics, and reissues of classic titles.

Limited Run Games 2021 Start Time

Limited Run Games' "#LRG3 2021" goes live Monday, June 14, at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. The show, produced by Mega64, promises 25 physical game announcements in an hour-long presentation. During the 2020 show the company announced physical versions of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Katana Zero, To The Moon, and many more, so expect a variety of titles to be announced during the showcase.

How To Watch Limited Run Games 2021 Showcase

It's about time for our annual very exciting electronic announcement event showcase video, produced by @mega64!#LRG3 2021 is stacked with over 25 physical game announcements. Join us live Monday, June 14 at 4 PM ET on https://t.co/vzY9JjjJzs. pic.twitter.com/JJbdUIoiOT — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 24, 2021

Limited Run Games 2021 showcase will be available on the company's official Twitch page.

What To Expect

In past showcases, Limited Run Games have announced a number of indie titles and older classics getting physical editions. Typically, most games are announced for PS4 and Switch--of the roughly 30 games announced in 2020, only 3 weren't available on either PS4 or Switch--but it could be possible to see PS5 games this year since the console is now officially out.

On the May 2 episode of the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast, Limited Run Games founders Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst said that the company has officially partnered with Xbox and plans to make announcements soon, so there could be Xbox games at the show as well.

On Twitter, the company also gave an update about some of the titles it has already announced but haven't released, like Katana Zero and Night In The Woods, so it seems like the showcase will be reserved for new announcements.

The Limited Run Games live stream comes shortly after Summer Game Fest on June 10 and the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase on June 13. GameSpot will be live streaming all of the games events and showcases during June as part of Play for All 2021, raising money for AbleGamers, which focuses on helping people with disabilities play games and improving accessibility in games.