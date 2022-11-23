Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Do you absolutely need a Sonic controller? This is the deal for you.
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Note that it does require an Xbox Wireless Adapter , which is sold separately, for use on PC.
If you're looking for a pure utilitarian Xbox controller option (and not a special edition), take a look at Xbox's official wireless controllers. Every color and design is on sale for Black Friday, including the beautiful Lunar Shift that has a shimmery, subtle design. You should also check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Xbox Controller deals right now, which includes a bunch of third-party options, too.
If you haven't picked up Sonic Frontiers yet, you should definitely consider snagging it from Walmart right now. The brand-new release is on sale for as low as $29 for Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
