Limited Edition PS4/Vita Broken Age Physical Release Coming Soon

Broken Age is getting a limited edition physical release on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. The game first debuted in 2014, but has been digital-only on the systems up until this point.

Limited Run Games will release physical copies for sale next month--but only a "select amount." It also plans to sell some Broken Age merchandise at a discount to commemorate the release. This includes The Art of Broken Age's special edition for $35 and a Hexipal plushie for $15.

Physical copies of the game go up for sale on June 9 for $30. Meanwhile, there's good reason to believe Broken Age will be coming to Xbox One soon. An Xbox version of the game was rated by PEGI last month, suggesting an official announcement could come soon.

Broken Age follows the stories of two teenage characters on similar quests, but in seemingly completely different worlds. Players switch back and forth between the characters, eventually revealing the ways their two adventures are linked together. It's the first adventure game from director Tim Schafer since he created Grim Fandango in 1998, and it remains one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all time.

Broken Age was originally released in two parts; Act 1 came out in 2014, while Act 2 debuted in 2015. The full game is also available now on PC, and on iOS and Android.