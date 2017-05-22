Limited-Edition Pokemon Prints Now Available, Cost $450

Limited-edition, super-rare Pokemon woodblock prints are now available through the Pokemon Center shop.

The two prints feature first-generation Pokemon in Kanto locales from Red and Blue. The first, Port of Vermillion City, is based on a landscape from Hiroshige Utagawa's 53 Stations of the Tokaido. The second print, Silence Bridge, shows a battle with a newly-awoken Snorlax on the bridge along Route 12; it's inspired by Yoshitoshi Tsukioka's Gojo Bridge, an Episode from the Life of Yoshitsune, which depicts a battle between two samurai. See the prints below.

The prints are made in Japan using the traditional ukiyo-e style, which dates back to the 17th century. A sculptor carves an artist's image into a series of wooden boards--one for each color of ink--and those boards are used to make a print on traditional handmade paper.

Each print costs $450. Because of the handiwork involved and the limitations of the woodblock technique, only 50 prints of each will be available.

