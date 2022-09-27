Limited-Edition God Of War PS5 Controller Is Available To Preorder

If you're a big God of War fan, now's your chance to secure a cool controller to use to play God of War: Ragnarok on November 9. The God of War-themed limited-edition DualSense controller is available to preorder now for $75. Multiple retailers have opened preorders, but a couple have already sold out. PlayStation Direct is still taking preorders--at least for now. We'll continue to update this article as more retailers start taking orders on the limited-edition PS5 controller.

God of War: Ragnarok DualSense controller

The limited-edition DualSense controller was revealed earlier this month alongside a new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated action game. It's the first special-edition PS5 controller PlayStation has made so far.

With an icy blue and white color scheme, the controller really stands out and fits with the vibe of Midgard, the setting of the reboot series. You'll notice that the touchpad features blue graphics of a bear and wolf. The bear represents Kratos, while the wolf stands in for his son, Atreus.

The controller will go for $75, the same price as the more colorful DualSense controllers like Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue. Outside of the cool design, the God of War-themed controller will function exactly like a standard DualSense.

We expect other major retailers to open preorders soon, but keep in mind that they will likely sell out as quickly as they did at GameStop and Target.