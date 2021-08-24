Limited-Edition Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller Revealed, Exclusive In-Game Content Included

Maybe you're the type who collects various special-edition controllers for the games they launch alongside and if that's you, then the Forza Horizon 5 limited-edition wireless Xbox controller might make a solid addition.

Developer Playground Games and Microsoft revealed the Bluetooth-enabled controller just before dedicating the last bit of the Xbox Gamescom 2021 livestream to the upcoming open-world racing simulator Forza Horizon 5. The controller is a striking transparent yellow splattered with vibrant blue and pink paint, accented with the same colors on the sticks and face buttons.

On the back are "racing-inspired" textured grips modeled after perforated-style performance car steering wheels, as well as textured bumpers and triggers. The front features a hybrid D-pad and the standard accouterments.

You can see the inside the Forza Horizon 5 controller. Ew.

According to Xbox's website, the limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller comes with exclusive content for the game. This includes a Forza edition car, cosmetic item, and victory emote.

Releasing a controller alongside Forza, most commonly for the mainline Motorsport series, is pretty customary. For example, Microsoft dropped a deep blue controller for 2015's Forza Motorsport 6.

What makes this Forza Horizon 5 controller so unique, however, is the transparency. Microsoft said its the "first-ever" Xbox controller in this finish, harkening back to the heyday of wired controllers when Microsoft, PlayStation, and third-parties like MadCatz used to put them out all the time.

Forza Horizon 5, the latest entry following 2018's Forza Horizon 4, launches on November 9 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our Forza Horizon 5 preorder guide to learn about the editions. The limited-edition controller will be available on the same day and retails for $75 USD.