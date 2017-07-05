Like Halo? It's Going To Be A "Good Week," Director Teases

It looks like some Halo news might be coming this week. Halo franchise director Frank O'Connor said on Twitter today that it's a "good week to be a Halo fan." He added that it's also a "good week for BBQ for me." This is likely all in reference to Halo's showing at RTX in Austin, Texas July 7-9. Austin has some seriously good BBQ joints.

There will be a Halo panel at RTX on Saturday, July 8, starting at 11 AM local time. This could be where the news comes from, as O'Connor, multiplayer director Tom French, and Microsoft Studios senior creative director Joseph Staten will be on the panel. Also appearing will be Rooster Teeth co-founder Burnie Burns.

Will be a good week to be a Halo fan this week. And a good week for BBQ for me! — Frank O'Connor (@franklez) July 5, 2017

RTX 2017 attendees can play Halo Wars 2's new Terminus Firefight mode. It's included with the game's Awakening the Nightmare expansion later this year. You can read this Halo Waypoint post to learn more about Microsoft's RTX plans.

In other news, for possibly no reason at all related to Halo, O'Connor retweeted an image from actress Morena Baccarin's Instagram page in which she appears next to Halo voice actors Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk. Baccarin captioned the image, "Sometimes there are no words," which could be a reference to something that's unannounced.

Sometimes there are no words. ❤️🌎🔥🚀 A post shared by Morena Baccarin (@baccarin.morena) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

The most recent Halo shooter, Halo 5: Guardians, was released back in October 2015 and has received a great deal of post-launch support ever since. Its single-player campaign was the source of some criticism, particularly its story and how it related (or did not) to its marketing. Whatever changes are made, we do know Halo 6 will feature split-screen multiplayer support.

Nothing new for Halo was announced at E3, something some fans were disappointed about. Recently, Microsoft said it won't talk more about the next big Halo game for "quite some time." The company ruled out an announcement at Gamescom (August) or PAX Prime (September).