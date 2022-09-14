Like A Dragon Producer Is Hesistant To Bring Yakuza Games To Nintendo Switch

The wholesome image that the Switch currently projects clashes with the underground attitude of the Yakuza series according to executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama.

By on

Comments

Yakuza games used to be PlayStation exclusives, but over the last couple of years, the series has landed on other platforms. Just about every game in the mainline series can be found on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but don't expect to see Kiryu Kazuma busting heads on the Nintendo Switch.

Though Nintendo's hybrid video game console could technically run the Yakuza games on its hardware--or even stream them in a manner similar to recent Resident Evil games--executive producer and Ryu Ga Gotoku studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama is hesitant, for now, to port the adult series to that system.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer
  2. Breath of The Wild 2 Now Tears Of The Kingdom, Gets Release Date | GameSpot News
  3. Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
  5. Bayonetta 3 – Bewitching action gameplay! (Nintendo Switch)
  6. Logitech About To Reveal Its Steam Deck Competitor | GameSpot News
  7. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  9. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | Announcement Trailer
  11. Persona 5 Royal — Take Over Trailer | Xbox GamePass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows
  12. Like a Dragon 8 | Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Like a Dragon: Ishin! - State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer

"Do we want to put a title like this where we're going around and picking a fight with the world and doing all this Yakuza stuff, on a Switch," Yokoyama explained. According to the producer, the family-friendly image of the Switch in its home ground of Japan clashes with the "underground feeling" that Yakuza games project.

"We still kind of think of ourselves as people of the night world, right? We don't want to be like walking around the day with everybody else," Yokoyama said. "Like for us, it's kind of showing this kind of underground feeling. I think the underground kind of feeling is what we want to do."

Yakuza fans will have plenty of underground action to look forward to soon. Next year will see a remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin and the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name arrive on PC and console, while Like a Dragon 8 is scheduled to launch in 2024. For the next mainline entry in the series, RGG Studio is pairing up both Ichiban Kasuga and Kiryu Kazuma for a new adventure in what it calls "the largest [Yakuza] game to date" in the long-running series.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Like a Dragon 8
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)