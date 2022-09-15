Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted

Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60.

Preordering through Fanatical will land you more than a discounted price. You’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase along with some in-game bonus content. This includes three weapons--the Kijinmaru Kunishige, the Tsuyano Usukurenai, and the Black Ship Cannon. Considering the game is listed at full price on Steam (and it doesn’t come with the 5% off voucher) this is a pretty solid deal. It’s unclear when the Fanatical sale will end, so be sure to check it out while you can.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of a Yakuza spin-off game from 2014. It takes place during the tail end of the samurai era, and you’ll be able to wield swords, guns, and bare fists when trying to dispatch your foes. A bunch of familiar faces from the Yakuza series will make appearances, including Kazuma Kiryu--who plays the lead role of Sakamoto Ryoma. You can check out some early footage below.