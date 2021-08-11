Lightyear Frontier Mixes Stardew Valley With Mechs

Microsoft's latest ID@Xbox showcase dropped a number of new game announcements including Lightyear Frontier, an open world farming exploration game that mixes agriculture with mechs on an alien planet.

The game from Swedish studio Frame Break sees players exploring and farming on an alien planet, either solo or co-op with up to three other players. Lightyear Frontier mixes classic farming features with crafting, resource management, and base building, with players using their farmed resources to upgrade their mechas. The souped-up machines can be used both to unlock new areas for exploration and to craft, plant, and harvest crops and resources.

While Lightyear Frontier won't include any deadly threats to the player character, it will involve protecting crops your crops and base from dangers including environmental and weather hazards. The game will also include a mystery for players to unravel as they explore ancient ruins on the planet they call home.

Lightyear Frontier will be releasing first through Steam in early access, followed by an Xbox release. The game doesn't currently have a release window for either platform, but the studio has encouraged fans to join the game's Discord, saying it wants to collaborate with the community during development.