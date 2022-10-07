Lifetime Access To 10TB Of Cloud Storage For $70

It's surprisingly easy to fill up your PC's SSD or hard drive, and if you don't want to rely on external devices, cloud storage is a convenient solution. Cloud storage allows you to access your files on any device, which really does make it more desirable than local storage for some people. That said, cloud storage can be pricey, especially if you go through the biggest names like Google or Microsoft. If you want to ditch the subscription plan storage options, you can get 10TB of Prism Drive cloud storage right now for only $70. That's a tremendous bargain, but it will only be available through October 12.

If 10TB sounds like way too much for you, you can get 5TB for $50 or 2TB for only $40.

Prism Drive works just like any other cloud storage solution. You’ll be able to upload any file from just about any device, then access or share them without any hassle. To keep your data safe, you can set up a password before sharing content with friends or family. And if you happen to accidentally delete something important, a 30-day trash history lets you easily restore the file.

Prism Drive is fully compliant with all applicable privacy laws, so you can sleep easy knowing your data is safe and secure in the cloud. There’s also a useful file preview function, giving you the option to check out a file before you download it to your device--saving you the frustration of downloading the wrong photo.

Editor's Note: Article updated on October 7, 2022