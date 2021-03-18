EA Play Game Pass Snyder's Justice League Review Russo Brothers Fortnite Cinematic Twitch Adds Copyright Tools Johnny Cage Isn't In The Mortal Kombat Movie Disneyland Reopening In April

Life Is Strange: True Colors Preorders Live Now—Here's What Comes In Each Edition

Life is Strange: True Colors was revealed today along with its release date, and you can preorder it now.

In today's Square Enix showcase, the publisher revealed Life is Strange: True Colors, the third mainline game in the acclaimed narrative adventure series. Developed by Deck Nine, the team behind the Life is Strange prequel game Before the Storm, Life is Strange: True Colors will release September 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Google Stadia, and preorders are live starting today. This marks the first Life is Strange game that has released as a full package rather than being broken into episodes that are released over time. However, True Colors will still be told over five chapters.

Life is Strange: True Colors introduces a new protagonist named Alex Chen (played by actress Erika Mori), who travels to the idyllic mountain village of Haven Springs at the invitation of her brother Gabe. However, after her brother dies in a tragic accident, Alex becomes embroiled in the larger mystery behind what may have happened to him. Like previous Life is Strange protagonists, Alex has a secret supernatural power: the psychic power of Empathy, which allows her to experience, absorb, and manipulate the emotions of others. Like in Life is Strange 2, Alex also has two potential romantic interests in the form of her friends Ryan and Steph (the same Steph who appeared in Before the Storm).

Whether you're a longtime Life is Strange fan or looking to see what the series is about for the first time, you can preorder Life is Strange: True Colors today. As soon as major retailer links are available, we'll include those here. The Steam listing is already live. For now, check out what comes in each edition below.

Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors standard edition

Life is Strange: True Colors releases September 10.
If you're just interested in owning the base game, you can preorder Life is Strange: True Colors standard edition. You'll also get any applicable preorder bonuses, though none have been announced so far.

Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition

Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe edition, and you'll get bonus DLC along with the complete game. The Deluxe edition comes bundled with Life is Strange: Wavelengths, an exclusive bonus story starring Steph. You'll also get the Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack, which unlocks four outfits for Alex that are inspired by past Life is Strange Protagonists.

Preorder Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition

If you're a mega fan who wants to go all out, the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate edition is available to preorder. The Ultimate edition comes with everything in the Deluxe edition--the complete game, the Wavelengths bonus story, and the Hero Outfit Pack--plus the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which bundles the first Life is Strange game and Before the Storm with enhanced graphics and animations.

Now Playing: Life is Strange: True Colors - Official Announcement Reveal Trailer

