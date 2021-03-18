Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Launches This Fall

Alongside the announcement of Life Is Strange: True Colors, publisher Square Enix has revealed that a remaster of the first two Life Is Strange games will also release this year. Called Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, the remaster will launch this fall.

The Remastered Collection contains all the episodes of the original Life Is Strange and its follow-up prequel Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. The collection enhances the visuals and animations of the first two games. It comes included in the Ultimate edition of True Colors, which launches September 10, but can also be bought as a separate standalone package.

In Life Is Strange, you play as Max Caulfield, who accidentally discovers she has the ability to travel through time, creating alternate realities by changing past events. After saving her childhood friend, Chloe Price, from being shot, Max and Chloe utilize Max's ability to try to prevent a future cataclysmic storm from destroying their town.

Before The Storm takes place three years prior to the original game, putting you into Chloe's shoes. Chloe meets and befriends popular student Rachel Amber, whose family hides unsettlingly dark secrets. Together, Chloe and Rachel decide to discover the truth about the Amber family, including the identity and location of Rachel's biological mother.

Remastered Collection is available for preorder. If you're looking to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to Life Is Strange while you wait for the release of both the Remastered Collection and True Colors, we suggest picking up Life Is Strange 2. Though there are connective threads between all the games, each is a self-contained story so you can play them completely out of order. Plus, the first episode of Life Is Strange 2 is free.