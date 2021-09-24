Life is Strange Remastered Collection Launches on February 1, 2022

Square Enix has announced that the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch on February 1, 2022, for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will include remastered versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The collection is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

Both games will have remastered character and environmental visuals, as well as a new engine and light upgrades. Additionally, Life is Strange will have fully motion-captured facial animations. Before the Storm includes the original deluxe edition content, which consists of outfits and the Farewell episode.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection was originally set to launch on September 30. However, the game was then delayed to early 2022 due to difficulties in development, as well as alleviate pressure since the studio was also putting final touches on Life is Strange: True Colors.

In our Life is Strange: Before the Storm review, Justin Clark says, "It's rare that a prequel truly works, where a story can captivate despite the audience knowing what's coming and where the path will lead. Life Is Strange: Before The Storm is one of those exceptional stories because it draws you in on its own terms."

A Life is Strange TV show is also happening too, with Shawn Mendes overseeing the music for it. Andrew Gertler, Mendes' manager, will also help oversee the music as well. They are both partners over at their production company, Permanent Content.