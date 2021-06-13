Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Is Coming September 30

Square Enix has announced Life is Strange: Remastered Collection's release date, and luckily for all you Max and Chloe fans, it's just around the corner. The Remastered Collection, which bundles the first Life is Strange and its prequel game Life is Strange: Before the Storm, is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 30, 2021. This release comes 20 days after the newest entry in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors, hits shelves on September 10.

However, as soon as this may be, many fans anticipated the collection would release alongside Life is Strange: True Colors, especially considering it comes included in True Colors Ultimate edition. While it most assuredly will still be a part of the Ultimate edition--and is not required to play prior to starting True Colors--it looks like those picking up that edition will have to wait a while before digging into the first entry in the Life is Strange series.

On the bright side, the extended trailer shows the Remastered Collection has made major improvements to the overall look of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The upcoming remasters boast sharper textures, improved character animations, and several other visual improvements that make the games look a lot less stiff than they were when initially released.