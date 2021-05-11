RE Village Walkthrough WoW Community Unpleased Fortnite Teen Titans Beast Boy Battlefield 6 Venom 2 Trailer Guilty Gear Strive Beta

Life Is Strange Refused Several Acquisition Proposals So That It Could Remain Independent

Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert says the studio is committed to not just maintaining its independence, but evolving with the times.

By on

Comments

With studios of varying sizes being acquired in blockbuster deals by large business entities, Remember Me and Life is Strange developer Dontnod has steadfastly remained independent. Committed to maintaining its status quo, Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert explained in an IGN interview that the studio had turned down multiple proposals over the last few years.

"To be honest, we refused several proposals," Guilbert said. "There are a lot of people who are interested [in] the game industry and see the game industry as a new El Dorado for investing. We raised 40 million euros in January. But for us, it was really important that the historic shareholders still have the majority, and still can keep the company independent. That's something really important for us."

Guilbert further explained that the reason why Dontnod was able to develop the types of games that were linked to its brand, was because of its independence and its partners who had invested in the studio. The studio is still aware of the challenges it faces by developing and self-publishing its games, as well as its recent decision to be a third-party publisher.

Dontnod's approach is to remain slow and steady with the number of games that it publishes, so as to maintain a reputation that is linked to consistent quality. With Tencent having acquired a minority stake in the company, it has been able to focus more on these efforts.

"We don't want to become in two years, a publisher that publishes 10 games per year. We want to maintain consistency and quality in the lineup, which is our goal, [and] keep the editorial vision strong," head of publishing Xavier Spinat said. The company also plans to diversify its business between development and publishing so as to remain stable, instead of hedging all of its bets on a single make-or-break title.

Dontnod released Twin Mirror and Tell Me Why in 2020, both of which were met with generally favorable reviews. For 2021, Dontnod's biggest releases will be a remastered version of the first two Life Is Strange games, as well as the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors on September 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

For more on that game, check out our Life Is Strange: True Colors preorder guide.

Click To Unmute
  1. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  2. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  3. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  5. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  6. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  7. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  8. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  9. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  10. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback
  11. SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation
  12. Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Life is Strange Remastered Collection Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Life is Strange: True Colors
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)