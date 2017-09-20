Life Is Strange Dev's Vampyr Delayed Due To "Technical Issue"

Vampyr, the upcoming story-driven action game from Life Is Strange developer Dontnod, has been delayed into "spring 2018." The game was originally scheduled to come out in November 2017 but, in a press release, the studio said a "technical issue" has resulted in the need for extra time.

"Delaying the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision," said Oskar Guilbert, chief executive of the studio. "However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality. We were still convinced just a few weeks ago that we would be able to release Vampyr this year. Unfortunately, a technical issue--now solved--has set our teams' schedule back at the end of the development.

"This delay allows us enough time for all the polishing and balancing phase, much needed for a game of Vampyr's scope, with its ambitious, semi-open world, its complex narrative and deep RPG mechanics that give players a real impact on the world."

In Vampyr, players take control of Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon, known for his dedication to saving lives during the Spanish Flu epidemic. However, he returns home from the Great War cursed with vampirism and now must struggle to find his humanity. The game is set in the dark and gritty streets of 1918 London.

Vampyr will release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Dontnod also has a Life is Strange sequel in the works.