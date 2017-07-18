Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Video Reveals More About Chloe Price

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is the upcoming prequel to the critically acclaimed game Life is Strange and will focus on the character Chloe Price. If you played the previous episodic adventure game, you'll recognize her as lead character Max Caulfield's friend. Set three years before Life is Strange, the game will tell Chloe's story, and developer Deck Nine is giving audiences a preview in the video below.

"The rawness of her hurt and her pain is the thing that makes her such a dynamic and powerful character," said Rhianna Devries, who voices Chloe Price in the game. Much of the story will revolve around Chloe's struggles following the death of her father and her relationship with the character Rachel.

Ashly Burch, who voiced Chloe is the first game, previously tweeted that she was unable to reprise her role in the prequel because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Instead, she'll be returning to Before the Storm as a writing consultant. "We heard about [Chloe and Rachel's relationship] in the first game a lot, and it's a lot of what motivates Chloe, and being able actually see it and have the players experience it I think will be really special and fun," she said.

Episode 1, called Awake, will be released on August 31 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The first of three episodes to come, you can preorder the entire game for $17. There's also a deluxe edition for $25 that includes a bonus episode (where you can play as Max Caulfield "one last time"), a mixtape mode, and an exclusive outfit pack.

For more on Life is Strange: Before the Storm, read GameSpot's interview with head writer Zak Gariss at E3 2017.