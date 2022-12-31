Lies Of P - Everything We Know About The Pinocchio Souls-Like

Lies of P is a Bloodborne-inspired action-RPG starring Pinocchio as he explores a nightmarish city.

There has been a Pinocchio renaissance as of late in media, but none of those projects have featured a sword-wielding puppet looking to find his creator while braving the dangerous streets of city overrun with evil. Lies of P aims to change all that, as this game is inspired by the classic story and puts its own dark twist on the tale.

Story

Awakening in the city of Krat, Pinocchio sets off to find his father Geppeto while encountering unspeakable horrors on the streets. Still yearning to become human, Pinocchio will have to learn the hard way that no one can be trusted, lies are the secret to him obtaining his humanity, and he can use his doll-like body to survive the terrors of a cruel but elegant world.

Developer

Founded in 1997, Neowiz has developed and published a large number of games and is based in South Korea. Mostly known for its multiplayer games, some of Neowiz's previous titles include several DJMAX Respect games, Tapsonic Bold, and War of Angels.

Gameplay

If you've played any Souls-like in the last couple of years, you'll immediately recognize some familiar gameplay ideas in Lies of P. Similar to From Software games like Bloodborne or Dark Souls, you'll need to weave attacks together with well-timed dodges, as each enemy has unique combat animations and can swiftly smash through Pinocchio's health bar. What sets Lies of P apart from those games is a weapon-making system in which you can craft the perfect tool for the job and a customizable body that takes advantage of Pinocchio's mechanized frame.

There'll be plenty of these enhancements to experiment with, and some feature useful and unique perks for your exploration of Krat. Tying into the source material, there'll be "interconnected procedural quests" that change depending on how you lie. Depending on how you interact with characters and which lies you tell, these will ultimately affect how the story ends.

Platforms and release date

Lies of P is scheduled to release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. As announced at Gamescom, it will also be included on Xbox Game Pass.

