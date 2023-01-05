LG Reveals New OLED TV That Can Wirelessly Display 4K 120Hz Video

LG's latest TV revealed at CES 2023 isn't just a slim 97-inch wide slab of OLED technology, it's also a piece of hardware that is ditching cables behind for a wireless approach. The OLED screen retains all of LG's excellent picture quality, but all the data and video that it displays is beamed directly to it from a wireless transmitter box. You'll still need a power supply for the LG M3, but you won't have to worry about a rat's nest of cables behind your TV.

That box contains all the standard input ports that you'd find at the back of a typical TV, and sends video and audio signals wirelessly to the LG M3. The company says that the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz and is designed to create a cleaner and distraction-free viewing environment for users. To ensure zero lag, LG says that it has developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path.

Good luck finding a wall big enough for the LG M3.

The box can be located up to 30 feet away from the TV, and comes with three HDMI ports for gaming, as well as an antenna for TV, USB ports, optical digital out, and an ethernet port. The end result is a TV that exists purely as a screen, which can allow for simpler installations and a more minimalist appearance. If 97 inches is too big for your home, the M3 will also be available in 83- and 77-inch configurations. Expect this technology to be pricy though, as final pricing and release dates will be revealed later in 2023.

Even if you're not planning to go wireless with your next TV, LG's range of OLED displays are usually seen as one of the best options for modern gaming. They boast a slim design, sharp picture quality, and vibrant quality, making these TVs a favorite with many gamers around the world. For more options, you can check out GameSpot's breakdown of the best 4K TV for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.