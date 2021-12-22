LG Reveals Monitor With Wild 16:18 Aspect Ratio

With the average computer monitor having a respectable 16:9 format, LG's new, uniquely shaped 16:18 DualUp monitor is essentially two regular displays stacked on top of each other. The company announced the new monitor today, calling it "a completely new format in the monitor market," as reported by The Verge.

The company says that the DualUp offers "the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance." Most of the lifestyle images released for the new monitor show users making use of the split-view function, making the DualUp look very much like a vertical two-screen set-up.

The DualUp measures 27.6 inches on the diagonal, offering the same screen space as two conventional 21.5 inch displays. The display has a resolution of 2560x2880, topping out at 300 nits of brightness and covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The monitor will include LG's Ergo stand, which is designed to clamp to most desks or tables.

While the new monitor seems to be aimed at professional or creative users with a need to multitask, rather than gamers, it's still interesting to see a new form factor introduced into the peripherals market. LG yet hasn't revealed a price range for the DualUp.

LG also announced a more conventional monitor today, the 4K 32-inch UltraFine display, which retains the usual 16:9 aspect ratio. The new premium monitor will include what LG calls its "first Nano IPS Black panel."