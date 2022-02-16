LG's New Projector Could Make Local Multiplayer Parties The Best

Local multiplayer--especially during the pandemic--has been deemphasized in a whole lot of modern games, but LG's latest projector could make it irresistible. The HU715Q laser projector offers 4K resolution with HDR, and with a picture size up to 120 inches, everyone will be able to see the action in your multiplayer games.

Using LG's "Ultra Short Throw Ratio" technology, the HU715Q needs very little distance to project a huge picture. For a 100-inch display, it needs less than nine inches of space away from the wall, and for an 80-inch display, it needs only about half that distance. It also supports HDMI eARC, so you can quickly connect it to a sound system and control it all through one remote for easier setup before a big gaming event. It also features its own built-in 2.2-channel 40W sound if you don't want a separate system, and you can connect two extra Bluetooth speakers wirelessly if you want a surround-sound effect.

LAN party in the morning, LAN party in the evening, LAN party at supper time.

The HU715Q features four-corner, 9-point, and 15-point warping functions to account for any inconsistencies on the wall you're using to project the image. The remote features a motorized focus function to adjust the image from afar, as well.

At $3,000, it's no small purchase, and one potential downside is the refresh rate--it maxes out at 60Hz, so you won't be able to get 120fps gameplay on any titles. It's a relatively small price to pay for being able to set up a giant temporary screen virtually anywhere, though.