LG Monitors' E3 2017 Gaming Monitor, Keyboard, Headset, Mouse And Giftcard Prize Pack Giveaway
Enter for a chance to win this sweet gaming prize pack
LG Monitors and Newegg have teamed up to give you a chance to win this gaming prize pack during E3 2017, which includes the following:
- 34" 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC
- Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Rosewill Stereo Gaming Headset
- Rosewill Gaming Mice
- $50 Newegg Gift Card
We have a total of three (3) prize packs. One (1) winner will be announced each day from our live stage show on June 13, 14, and 15 at approximately 6pm PT. If you enter for a chance to win on Tuesday and don't win, you'll automatically be entered again on Wednesday and Thursday. This giveaway is open to United States residents only.
You can enter below and gain additional entries:
|Tech Specs:
|Screen Size
|34" Curved
|Panel Type
|IPS
|Color Gamut (CIE1931)
|sRGB over 99%
|Color Depth(Number of Colors)
|8bits, 16.7M
|Pixel Pitch(mm)
|0.312 x 0.310
|Response Time(GTG)
|5ms (High)
|Refresh Rate
|up to 166Hz w/ OverClock
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|Resolution
|2560x1080
|Brightness(Typ.)
|300cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio(Original)
|100:1 (Typ.)
|Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
|178 /178 (C R ≥ 10)
|Surface Treatment
|Anti glare, 3H
