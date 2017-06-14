LG Monitors' E3 2017 Gaming Monitor, Keyboard, Headset, Mouse And Giftcard Prize Pack Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win this sweet gaming prize pack

Last updated by on

19 Comments

LG Monitors and Newegg have teamed up to give you a chance to win this gaming prize pack during E3 2017, which includes the following:

We have a total of three (3) prize packs. One (1) winner will be announced each day from our live stage show on June 13, 14, and 15 at approximately 6pm PT. If you enter for a chance to win on Tuesday and don't win, you'll automatically be entered again on Wednesday and Thursday. This giveaway is open to United States residents only.

You can enter below and gain additional entries:

Tech Specs:
Screen Size34" Curved
Panel TypeIPS
Color Gamut (CIE1931)sRGB over 99%
Color Depth(Number of Colors)8bits, 16.7M
Pixel Pitch(mm)0.312 x 0.310
Response Time(GTG)5ms (High)
Refresh Rateup to 166Hz w/ OverClock
Aspect Ratio21:9
Resolution2560x1080
Brightness(Typ.)300cd/m2
Contrast Ratio(Original)100:1 (Typ.)
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)178 /178 (C R ≥ 10)
Surface TreatmentAnti glare, 3H
Filed under:
E3 2017
Gametech
PC
    •   View Comments (19)
    Join the conversation
    There are 19 comments about this story
    Load Comments (19)