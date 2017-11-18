Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 2 - Resident Kinevil

Watch our blood pressure triple in the span of an hour.

Published by on

Comments
Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 2 - Resident Kinevil
  1. Destiny 2 Xur Exotics Guide (November 17)
  2. The Incredibles II - Official Teaser Trailer
  3. The History of Black Friday
  4. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2 And Destiny 2's FPS Optimized In New Nvidia PC Driver
  5. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Microtransactions Removed (Temporarily)! - GS News Roundup
  6. GameSpot's 72 Hour Extra Life Marathon - Team United States
  7. L.A. Noire On Switch Video Review
  8. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Movie - Every Cutscene
  9. GS News Update: New Ghost Recon: Wildlands Update For Ghost War Out Now
  10. Doctor Who Christmas - Twice Upon A Time Sneak Peek
  11. Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War - Interference Update Trailer
  12. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 6 - References and Easter Eggs!
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 2 - Resident Kinevil

Related
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
Follow

Resident Kinevil is many things. It's a thrill ride. It's a buddy cop drama. It's the tragedy of a friendship shattered and put back together again, all in the name of anti-bioterrorism.

But on this episode, things actually get kind of scary. We won't spoil anything for you, but this may be the least composed Mike has ever been over the course of seven seasons. Be sure to make fun of him at your earliest convenience.

For more like the video above, catch up on Resident Kinevil, in which Mike Mahardy and former GameSpotter Mary Kish make their way through every numbered Resident Evil game. You can watch it on the show's GameSpot page, or here on its YouTube channel.

Mike Mahardy on Google+
Filed under:
Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)