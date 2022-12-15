Let's Be Honest, You're Probably Too Young To Understand This Mighty Poo Drink

It's been more than two decades since Conker's Bad Fur Day introduced a foul-mouthed and violent squirrel to the N64, and if you've been patiently waiting for Rare's iconic scamp to make a grand return, then good news! Conker's Bad Fur Day is coming back… as part of a nostalgic energy drink collector's edition.

G Fuel has announced an official Conker's Bad Fur Day: Mighty Poo boxset, which has been inspired by the game and its most infamous villain. Inside the box, you'll get a tub of Mighty Poo energy formula that can provide 40 servings of "No really, that's what the drink is called" liquid refreshment and a Youtooz vinyl figure of the almighty mountain of excrement himself. It admittedly looks great and probably doesn't have a scratch-and-sniff function. We hope.

Kind of cute actually.

The energy drink company says that its "flavor scientists" ventured into the bowels of The Great Mighty Poo's lair to pick out the finest ingredients to use in this powdery concoction, which just so happens to be corn. They're freshly picked and clean "juicy corn niblets" G Fuel says.

In case you're unfamiliar with The Great Mighty Poo, this video will get you up to speed with a catchy jingle that still holds up well. You might not want to watch this at work, given the toilet humor subject matter.

The boxset will cost you $60, is expected to ship out from April next year, and is officially licensed by Microsoft, the current owner of Rare. While Rare hasn't spoken about the future of Conker in quite a while, it has been working on its live-service Sea of Thieves game since 2018 and its next title is Everwild, a brand-new IP that was revealed in 2019.