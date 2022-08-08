Less Than 1% Of Netflix Subscribers Play Its Games

While Netflix might be investing substantially in its games wing, only a fraction of subscribers are actively playing along. A new report from CNBC has revealed the statistics behind Netflix's budding mobile games library, as well as what the company's intentions might be going forward.

The Netflix-branded games on mobile have been downloaded 23.3 million times globally with around 1.7 million daily users, according to Apptopia. However, the amount of downloads represents less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers. These numbers have been climbing steadily since May 2022. Netflix is still building out awareness of their relatively new games division. Additionally, many of its games currently available on mobile are ports of games on other platforms.

Currently, a Netflix account will grant access to 24 games including Into The Breach, Moonlighter, and Stranger Things: 1984. Netflix plans to double its catalog of games by the end of the year. Netflix has both acquired and founded numerous game studios, including Night School and Next Games. The streaming giants gaming acquisitions and output represent a significant expense, with acquisition of Next Games, for example, costing an estimated $72.3 million.

The CNBC report points to a shareholder statement from 2021 where the company named Epic Games and Tik Tok as competitors for time and attention. Statements from executives cited in the report also indicate a desire to experiment and to make Netflix properties last beyond when the show uploads on the streaming service.

Netflix games can be downloaded from the Netflix mobile app at no additional cost beyond a subscription.