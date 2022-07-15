Lego The Office Playset Will Let You Run Your Own Mini Dunder Mifflin Branch

Lego has officially announced that cult classic sitcom The Office will be immortalized in plastic. As part of its Lego Ideas range, this set is a recreation of the Dunder Mifflin office, complete with characters and Easter eggs.

The concept for the set came from Office fan JaiJai Lewis, and includes 15 mini-figures in total; Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Ryan, Angela, Oscar, Kevin, Stanley, Kelly, Phyllis, Meredith, Creed, Toby, Darryl, and Garbage the cat. Fans who want to recreate several memorable moments from the show can find several props, such as Jim's teapot, a letter and engagement ring for Pam, Michael's screenplay, Dwight's hidden weapons, Kevin's pot of chili, and a stapler in gelatin.

The trick is to undercook the onions

You'll have to make your own tiny box of Altoids though, if you want to trigger a Pavlovian response from Dwight.

The set consists of 1,164 pieces, and will allow you to build the the reception area, Michael's office--which slides out as its own display--Jim and Dwight's desk island, Phyllis and Stanley's desk island, and the conference room. It'll be on sale from October 1, but you can preorder it now on the Lego website for $120.

This isn't the first time that Lego has revived a classic sitcom, as previous entries in the line included Seinfeld and Friends playsets. More recently, Lego released a figure of Optimus Prime, which doesn't just look impressive but also allows the iconic Transformers leader to shapeshift into his classic vehicle mode.