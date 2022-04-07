Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tips for Beginners

Like all Lego game titles, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is crammed full of unlockable content, Easter Eggs, and silly gags but it's going to take a lot of time and energy to see it all — unless you take note of our beginner's tips, which will help your brick-busting action and exploration stay one with the force. Here are the best tips that we recommend for your journey through The Skywalker Saga.

Stay on target

Cheat Codes and playing with a friend will certainly help you on your journey to unlocking the 380+ characters and seeing all of the magical Star Wars moments, but keep your sights on Story Mode until you've seen it through to the very end.

The Skywalker Saga contains all kinds of different areas and situations that are only accessible with specific characters and/or character types. Switching between characters is pretty easy, especially once your Jedi reflexes get used to navigating the Holocron, but the real game begins after assembling a team with different heroes and villains.

Revisiting areas as characters that were not originally there during your first run through Story Mode can unlock all sorts of Easter eggs, which should be a real treat for fans well acquainted with the universe. There are also doors, paths, and items that can only be accessed with unlocked characters, many of which can be obtained by simply completing all nine story episodes.

Stormtroopers and other bad boys won't attack you if you're on their side.

Characters can also be unlocked via other means, like in-game purchases, paid DLC, and discovering rumors through talking with NPCs, but completing each film's standard story mode will yield a ridiculous amount of characters.

Then you can start over fresh in Free Play mode with all of your hard-earned unlocks. You can stop your full story playthrough in between episodes, which can be tempting, but you'll often find yourself hitting brick (heh) walls that can't be passed without a locked character before too long.

Stay on target and finish the full story. It's worth it and will make your post-game quests so much easier.

Exploration is easier without the threat of higher ground

The Star Wars universe is replicated pretty well in its newest LEGO form, but that also includes cliffsides, giant hills, and a myriad of other high grounds that are enough to make Anakin Skywalker nervous.

Make sure to check the game's Accessibility Settings before starting (or at any time by pausing the game) and check the Fall Recovery box.

Now, instead of falling to your death and suffering a Stud penalty, you'll be teleported to your last safe location without losing any precious loot. While you're there, I'd also recommend turning on the Subtitles, unless you prefer the retro approach, which is always possible with the game's Mumble Mode.

Focus on grabbing these upgrades as soon as possible

The Skywalker Saga features a pretty robust upgrade system that covers both general and class-specific attributes and abilities. While the latest Lego Star Wars outing isn't incredibly difficult, it can be a much more fun game to play with the right upgrades equipped. We recommend unlocking the following upgrades as soon as possible:

Attract Studs can be upgraded more than once and you definitely should do so as often as possible. The upgrade turns your LEGO figures into all-powerful magnetic plastic that pulls in Studs without needing to physically touch them. This will make you rich while also saving you tons of time, especially if you ignore the previous tip and fall to your death. This ability will often pull in all of the studs lost from a deadly fall or other grisly fate.

Do droids dream of electric tauntauns?

Hero/Villain Terminal Expert needs to be unlocked twice, once for each moral faction, but it's definitely worth it. There are terminals in every level and with these upgrades, you'll unlock Studs with each successful hack. Or you can skip them entirely if that's your preference. Either way, you're making money or saving time.

Counter Cash gives you extra studs for successful counters in combat, which can make fights more thoughtful and strategic, adding even more incentive to stay focused in a game that's not incredibly difficult. This improves combat in my opinion, while also making you extra money.

Collectible Detector highlights important pick-ups with an on-screen marker. There is an endless amount of things to discover and collect in The Skywalker Saga; don't wait until the very end of your playthrough to make it easier on yourself. The ability can be deactivated from the upgrade menu whenever you're not actively using it, which is helpful because the screen can get pretty busy, especially after you level up the ability a few times.

Unlock Stud Multipliers with Datacards

Tucked away within the Extras menu are Stud Multipliers, which can be unlocked by finding Datacards throughout the Star Wars universe. There are a few different Stud Multipliers to unlock, and they can all stack.

It's profitable and exciting destroying giant fascist weapons.

Unlocking the x2, x4, x6, x8, and x10 multipliers will increase the value of each and every Stud piece you pick up. This can quickly add up on the game's more chaotic levels, such as the battle against the Death Star, where there are seemingly limitless things to blow up. The results are even more lucrative when combined with the next tip.

Break Stuff

There is nothing you can break that won't help you. Break every single thing you can to receive even more Stud pieces. Sometimes you'll even discover secrets, like useful items or weapons that can be built to help you against enemies and obstacles. You don't have to break everything but there's no reason not to either. The results are even more astonishing when you combine constant destruction with Stud multipliers and the Stud Attract upgrade.

Drop in and drop out when you've grabbed what you need to

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga saves your game constantly, including when new collectibles are acquired. There is no reason to finish levels after getting what you came for, unless you really want to, but it's not like there's a shortage of content to discover. Jump back into the Holocron to change levels or even episodes entirely whenever you collect the treasure you came for. The Skywalker Saga is packed with unlockables, so it's nice the game doesn't force you to needlessly complete story content again and again along the way.