Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Sets Record For Biggest Global Launch In Franchise History

The newest Lego game sold 3.2 million copies in its first two weeks and surpassed sales records "on every platform, region, and edition" across the entire series.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had the biggest launch in the history of the Lego series, for console at least. The game sold through 3.2 million units over its first two weeks and surpassed sales records "on every platform, region, and edition," Warner Bros. Games announced.

Warner Bros. Games did not say which Lego game previously held the record for biggest launch. The series debuted in 2005 with the original Lego Star Wars, and since then, TT Games released more than 20 Lego games based on franchises like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Marvel and DC superheroes.

The sprawling game features stories, content, and characters from across all nine Skywalker Saga films. Just this week, the game's roster of playable characters grew even more with the addition of Rogue One characters like Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor. The Classic Characters Pack also debuted this week, bringing with it new versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian.

The Skywalker Saga was developed by TT Games alongside Lucasfilm Games. The game was delayed numerous times before it finally launched in early April. These delays reportedly led to "extensive crunch" for developers at TT Games. Some developers reported "breaking down outside of work hours because of the workload and some of the stresses they were under."

For more, check out GameSpot's The Skywalker Saga review as well as GameSpot's roundup of the best Lego games of all time.

No new entires in the Lego series have been announced, but you can expect the franchise to continue in the future given how successful it is. In other Lego video game news, Lego Builder's Journey, a puzzle game, launched this week on PS4 and PS5.

