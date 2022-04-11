Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Physical Sales Are Higher Than Elden Ring In The UK

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is putting up big sales numbers in the UK, even outpacing Bandai Namco's Elden Ring by some measurements. For its first week of physical game sales in the UK, the Skywalker Saga had the biggest launch in Lego game history, toppling the previous owner, Lego Indiana Jones (2008) by 8.4%. A specific unit sales number for The Skywalker Saga was not divulged.

For physical sales, The Skywalker Saga is now the second fastest-selling game so far in 2022 in the UK, only behind Pokemon Legends Arceus. It sold better than Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West (and all other physical games in the UK) over its first week in the UK for boxed copies.

In terms of platform breakdown, PS5 made up 31% of The Skywalker Saga's boxed game sales, with Switch accounting for 26%. Xbox (23%) and PS4 (20%) rounded out the group.

All of this data comes from GfK, as rounded up and compiled by GI.biz. Again, this only counts physical sales during the first week after launch. Lego Marvel Super Heroes is the best-selling Lego game of all time in the UK for physical units, followed by Lego Batman and Lego Indiana Jones.

Something to bear in mind here is that physical sales, while important, do not represent the full picture of a game's sales, of course. Digital is taking up a bigger and bigger piece of the pie these days. So while The Skywalker Saga may have sold more physical units than Elden Ring during its launch week, we can't say for sure how the two stack up when all units are accounted for.

It's also understood that more family-oriented games like The Skywalker Saga generally tend to have a higher physical split against digital. No matter what, though, it's clear The Skywalker Saga has gotten off to a fast start sales-wise.

GI.biz reports that the Lego series of video games is massively popular in the UK, ranking as the fifth biggest video game brand in region, pacing ahead of Star Wars, Sonic, Need for Speed, and Assassin's Creed. The series is developed by UK studio TT Games.

It's not just the UK where The Skywalker Saga is performing well. It was Steam's highest-selling game globally for the past week, finally dethroning Elden Ring. For more, check out GameSpot's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review.