Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Out On April 5

The latest trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has revealed that the game will be arriving on April 5, 2022. An ambitious compilation of the entire Skywalker saga and the newest game in the Lego Star Wars series since 2016's Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this edition is shooting for the (that's no) moon with a roster of playable characters that number in the literal hundreds.

You can see more of the latest Lego Star Wars game in action in the trailer below.

The development of this particular Lego Star Wars game has seen it endure a lengthy delay since it was announced back in 2020. Originally scheduled for a Spring 2021 release date, developer TT Games shifted the schedule to the current Spring 2022 launch instead. That extra time has been used to further polish the experience, which includes an entirely new mechanical foundation of Lego Star Wars to make the adventure over nine films feel fresh.

"Combat has had a massive overhaul in this game," senior producer James Burgon said in our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga interview. "Enemies will block or even try to rush you, and you can either combat roll out of the way, counter these ambushes with a special attack, or switch up attacks to break their block. We wanted to make combat overall more engaging, with more ways to use character quirks to your advantage and add to that sense of power and progression."

What has remained the same though is the all-ages approach that this massive game takes, as well as its sense of humor that is strong in the guffaws. The Skywalker Saga will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC from April 5.