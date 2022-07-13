Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Just $45 For Prime Day

One of the best games of the year, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, just got a big Prime Day discount of $15. Like most Lego games, The Skywalker Saga follows a familiar formula of exploration, puzzle-solving, and bashing everything around you, but this particular entry in the franchise is easily the best-looking one.

On PC and current-gen consoles, every character looks like they were plucked straight out of a toybox, each level is a massive sandbox full of mysteries to uncover, and the game is loaded with the signature charm of the Lego series. It's also one of the biggest to date, bundling up all nine films of the main Star Wars film franchise into a gigantic adventure. This Amazon deal, which discounts the game to just $45, is for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Switch editions for the game.

"Much like the way early Lego Star Wars games set a tone for where the franchise would explore next, and how it would do so, The Skywalker Saga feels like the epitome of all the lessons learnt along the way while also setting up for the future," Alessandro Barbosa wrote in GameSpot's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "The intimate new camera angle and expanded combat breathe life into a familiar formula, while the linear levels feature a pleasing mix of puzzles and combat that are peppered with sharp humor."

After it launched in April, The Skywalker Saga also expanded on its galaxy--situated far, far away--with a number of DLC packages that added dozens of new characters to its digital toybox. The TT Games-developed title has been a smash hit since its release and it even managed to unseat Elden Ring from its throne back in April.

